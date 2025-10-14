Taylor Swift announces 'Eras Tour' docuseries: When, where to watch

Music sensation Taylor Swift has announced a new six-part docuseries and a concert movie, both based on her record-breaking Eras Tour. The announcement was made on Good Morning America on Monday (October 13, 2025). The docuseries, titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, will delve into the creative process behind one of music history's most successful tours.

Release details Premiere date and Swift's social media announcement The docuseries will premiere on December 12, with the first two episodes. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on JioHotstar. The concert film, titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, will also premiere on the same day. Swift expressed her excitement about these projects on social media, stating that they are a reflection of her life during this tour.

Behind-the-scenes insights Docuseries will feature Swift's collaborators, family, and friends The docuseries will not only focus on Swift but also on her collaborators, family, and friends who contributed to the tour's success. Viewers can expect candid moments with her musical allies and personal friends. The series promises a rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes world of a tour that redefined live performance.

Personal reflections Docuseries may include glimpses of her personal life Apart from her music, the docuseries may touch on Swift's personal life as part of the broader narrative. The singer recently got engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce, and she hasn't been shy about sharing her joy. Speaking with Graham Norton on October 3, she revealed the couple's plans for a "huge" wedding. Swift revealed, "I know it's gonna be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount."