Taylor Swift announces 'Eras Tour' docuseries: When, where to watch
What's the story
Music sensation Taylor Swift has announced a new six-part docuseries and a concert movie, both based on her record-breaking Eras Tour. The announcement was made on Good Morning America on Monday (October 13, 2025). The docuseries, titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, will delve into the creative process behind one of music history's most successful tours.
Release details
Premiere date and Swift's social media announcement
The docuseries will premiere on December 12, with the first two episodes. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on JioHotstar. The concert film, titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, will also premiere on the same day. Swift expressed her excitement about these projects on social media, stating that they are a reflection of her life during this tour.
Behind-the-scenes insights
Docuseries will feature Swift's collaborators, family, and friends
The docuseries will not only focus on Swift but also on her collaborators, family, and friends who contributed to the tour's success. Viewers can expect candid moments with her musical allies and personal friends. The series promises a rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes world of a tour that redefined live performance.
Personal reflections
Docuseries may include glimpses of her personal life
Apart from her music, the docuseries may touch on Swift's personal life as part of the broader narrative. The singer recently got engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce, and she hasn't been shy about sharing her joy. Speaking with Graham Norton on October 3, she revealed the couple's plans for a "huge" wedding. Swift revealed, "I know it's gonna be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount."
Tour success
More about the record-breaking 'Eras Tour'
The Eras Tour, which took place between March 2023 and December 2024, was a monumental success. It spanned five continents with 149 shows, making it the highest-grossing concert tour ever with over $2 billion in ticket sales. The tour also led to the release of Swift's critically divisive but commercially successful album The Life of a Showgirl on October 3.