Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau romance heats up: 'They have easy connection...'

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have reportedly been dating since July. Their relationship speculation began four months back and was fueled after they were spotted kissing on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California recently. A source told The Sun that although they haven't spent much time together due to Perry's ongoing Lifetimes Tour, they're always in contact through FaceTime and messaging.

Mutual feelings 'Geeky' Trudeau can't believe he's dating Perry The source added that Trudeau, 53, is "a bit of a geek" who can't believe someone as famous as Perry is interested in him. Meanwhile, Perry, 40, is "flattered such a respected politician wants to date her." Separately, a source told People that the pair has an "easy connection." The politician has "been pursuing her since" their first date. "He even flew to California to see her during a tour break...She finds him attractive. He's been very respectful."

Family involvement Trudeau's daughter attended one of Perry's shows Trudeau's 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace, was spotted attending Perry's sold-out tour at Montreal's Bell Centre. This further fueled the romance rumors. Earlier, a source told People that "they are interested in each other" and "have a lot in common." However, another report suggested that they had "cooled off" due to their busy schedules. These rumors were dispelled after photos of Perry and Trudeau kissing on her yacht emerged over the weekend.