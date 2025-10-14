Box-office biggie, Brad Pitt's 'F1' finally gets OTT release date

The Hollywood racing drama F1, starring Brad Pitt , is set to premiere on Apple TV on December 12. The announcement was made on social media by the streaming platform on Monday. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the film had a successful theatrical run after its release on June 27. It reportedly grossed $629 million globally.

Film details This is what happens in 'F1' The film also stars Damson Idris and Kerry Condon. The plot centers on a washed-up American driver who is pulled back into the world of Formula 1 by his former teammate Reuben Cervantes (Javier Bardem). Cervantes now runs the struggling Apex GP team, which hasn't scored a single point in two seasons. His last hope is to pair the driver with a young rookie, Joshua Pearce (Idris), in a desperate bid to turn their fortunes around.

Streaming details OTT details of the film Despite being available on platforms like Apple TV and Prime Video, the film has only been accessible for rent or purchase. However, it will be available for free to all Apple TV subscribers starting December 12. Co-produced by Apple Studios and Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, F1 had major global distributors in Apple Original Films and Warner Bros.

Box office success 'F1' marked Apple's biggest opening weekend When it was released in cinemas on June 27, F1 opened with $55.6 million in North American theaters and $144 million globally over the weekend. This gave Apple its biggest opening yet. Despite mixed results from other Apple Original Films, F1 marked Apple's first foray into summer blockbuster territory. It won a bidding war for the venture from much of the production team behind the 2022 box-office monster Top Gun: Maverick.