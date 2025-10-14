Next Article
Jimmy Shergill's father passes away at 90; funeral details inside
Entertainment
Satyajit Singh Shergill, father of Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill, has passed away at the age of 90. The family shared the news recently.
A Bhog and Antim Ardas (memorial prayer) will be held for him on October 14 at Gurudwara Dhan Pothohar Nagar in Santacruz West, Mumbai.
Meanwhile, on the work front for Jimmy
Jimmy, whose real name is Jasjit Singh Gill, made his debut in Bollywood with Maachis back in 1996.
He's known for mixing things up with roles in films like Mohabbatein, Tanu Weds Manu, and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster—always working to avoid being stuck as just a romantic hero.