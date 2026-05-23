Ed Sheeran announces exit from Warner Music after 15 years

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced his departure from Warner Music after a successful 15-year partnership. The news was confirmed by the artist in a statement shared through his newsletter, as well as by the company to the UK publication Music Week. "This isn't a 'disgruntled artist leaves record label' type situation," Sheeran wrote in the message.

Career highlights Sheeran's commercial success over the years Sheeran, who has sold an estimated 200 million albums since his debut + (Plus) in 2011, is one of the world's top recording artists. His 2017 album ÷ (Divide) remains one of the most commercially successful releases of the streaming era, with nearly 40 million album-equivalent units. However, his recent releases have not been as commercially successful, despite him still performing to stadium-sized audiences worldwide on tour.

Official statements 'I've put out so much music...' In his statement, Sheeran reflected on his journey with Warner Music, saying, "Over the last 15 years, I've put out so much music and had so much success with that company." He added, "I've been feeling in my gut for a long time that a lot of things in my professional life need to change." Meanwhile, Ed Howard from Asylum Records said in a statement, "Being able to play a part in his extraordinary musical journey has been a privilege."

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