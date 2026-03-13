Ed Sheeran recalls worst day of his life
Ed Sheeran shared that the day his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with cancer was probably the worst he's ever had.
The couple, married in 2019 and parents to Lyra (five) and Jupiter (three), faced this news while Cherry was pregnant with their second child.
Tumor diagnosis came during Cherry's pregnancy
Cherry's tumor was discovered in 2022 during her pregnancy with Jupiter. She waited until after giving birth for surgery and is now doing well.
The diagnosis and the death of his close friend Jamal Edwards occurred within days of one another, making it an especially tough time for him.
Sheeran channeled his pain into music
Sheeran channeled his emotions into music, revealing that this period inspired his album Subtract: he called it a reflection of his "deepest darkest thoughts."
Their journey through these challenges also appeared in the Disney+ docuseries Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All.
Right after hearing about Cherry's diagnosis, Ed wrote seven songs in just four hours. Music really became his way to process everything.