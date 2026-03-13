Ed Sheeran recalls worst day of his life

Cherry's tumor was discovered in 2022 during her pregnancy with Jupiter. She waited until after giving birth for surgery and is now doing well. The diagnosis and the death of his close friend Jamal Edwards occurred within days of one another, making it an especially tough time for him.

Sheeran channeled his pain into music

Sheeran channeled his emotions into music, revealing that this period inspired his album Subtract: he called it a reflection of his "deepest darkest thoughts."

Their journey through these challenges also appeared in the Disney+ docuseries Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All.

Right after hearing about Cherry's diagnosis, Ed wrote seven songs in just four hours. Music really became his way to process everything.