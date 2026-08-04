Edinburgh National Galleries staff strike as Catherine Opie exhibition opens
Staff at the National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) in Edinburgh are striking this Friday, protesting changes to their work schedules.
The PCS union says these changes could leave attendants alone with big collections, leading to room closures and less public access, right as a new exhibition by photographer Catherine Opie opens at The Mound.
This is just the first of several walkouts planned for the busy festival season.
Union cites safety concerns, NGS denies
Union reps say NGS isn't listening to staff concerns about safety, security training, and support for disabled workers.
Some staff even skip breaks because they worry rooms might close.
NGS is disregarding workers' views and wasting money on overtime, says PCS's Ruby Gibson.
NGS disagrees, pointing out it has boosted staff numbers recently and insists no jobs or galleries are at risk.
The Scottish government wants both sides to sort things out without disrupting visitors.