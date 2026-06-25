'Eetha': Anant Joshi gushes about co-star Shraddha Kapoor
What's the story
Anant Joshi, who will be seen in the upcoming film Eetha, has praised his co-star Shraddha Kapoor. In an interview with Variety India, he spoke about her acting skills and professionalism. "Eetha is a Shraddha Kapoor film through and through," he said. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and also stars Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda.
Film's focus
'We are a part of her character's lifelong...'
Joshi emphasized that while other actors are part of the film, it is ultimately Kapoor's character journey. "There are other actors, like Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda and me, but we are a part of her character's lifelong journey." "As for my character, I don't want to reveal anything, but this is very different from what I have done before," he added.
Co-star praise
'I was hesitant at first because I come...'
Joshi further praised Kapoor for her dedication to getting the character right. "She has also gone through major transformations for the film." "She has faced uncomfortable situations and conditions while shooting, but I have never seen her complain." "I was hesitant at first because I come from a different background, but she makes sure everyone around her is comfortable. She did the same for me," he added.
Off-screen rapport
He also praised her off-screen personality
Joshi also spoke about Kapoor's off-screen personality. "She really knows herself and where she is right now. She knows where to set boundaries." "But at the same time, she never loses that warmth about her." "I would wait for her to lead any conversation. The whole film lies on her shoulders. So you also want to give an actor that space," he said. Eetha releases on August 28, 2026.