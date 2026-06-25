'Eetha': Anant Joshi gushes about co-star Shraddha Kapoor

Co-star praise

'I was hesitant at first because I come...'

Joshi further praised Kapoor for her dedication to getting the character right. "She has also gone through major transformations for the film." "She has faced uncomfortable situations and conditions while shooting, but I have never seen her complain." "I was hesitant at first because I come from a different background, but she makes sure everyone around her is comfortable. She did the same for me," he added.