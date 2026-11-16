Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha': 1st song 'Ji Ji Re' releasing tomorrow
What's the story
Ahead of the theatrical release of her upcoming film Eetha, actor Shraddha Kapoor has announced the release of its first song. Titled Ji Ji Re Ji, the track will be released on Tuesday. The announcement was made through a social media post on Monday. The makers also shared a lyrical teaser of the upcoming song.
Twitter Post
'Lavani ki jaan...'
Nauvaari ki shaan,— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) November 16, 2026
Lavani ki jaan,
Eetha ka pehla gaana,
ab hua aapke naam! ❤️#JiJiReJi song out tomorrow #Eetha in cinemas on 4th December 2026. pic.twitter.com/YRuCASVQqu
Marketing approach
Meet the team behind the song
In her post, Kapoor wrote, "Na talwar ki dhaar se, Na teeron ki bauchhaar se, Churaate hain dil hum, Ghunghrooun ke jhankar se."
The track is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Ajay-Atul.
Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.
The song's release is a strategic move by the makers to connect with audiences through the film's cultural texture.
Film details
More about 'Eetha'
Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, will hit theaters on December 4.
The story is based on legendary Marathi tamasha and lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.
It will reportedly take a closer look at Narayangaonkar's journey, the hurdles she faced, and the cultural world she made her mark in.
The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan, and Anant Joshi.