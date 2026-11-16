Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha': 1st song 'Ji Ji Re' releasing tomorrow

Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, will hit theaters on December 4.

The story is based on legendary Marathi tamasha and lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

It will reportedly take a closer look at Narayangaonkar's journey, the hurdles she faced, and the cultural world she made her mark in.

The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan, and Anant Joshi.