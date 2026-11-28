'Eetha' becomes Shraddha Kapoor's longest film
What's the story
Shraddha Kapoor, one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Eetha. The period drama has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 16+ certificate and will hit theaters on December 4. Interestingly, it has become Kapoor's longest film at a whopping 172 minutes and 14 seconds, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Record-breaking runtime
'Eetha' beats 'Saaho'
Eetha's runtime of 172 minutes and 14 seconds (2 hours, 52 minutes, and 14 seconds) makes it 22 seconds longer than Kapoor's previous longest film, Saaho (2019).
The Prabhas-starrer had a runtime of 171 minutes and 52 seconds (2 hours, 51 minutes, and 52 seconds).
Eetha also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan, and Anant Joshi.
It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banners of Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations.
Pre-release achievement
Film has already made its mark in the record books
Before its theatrical release, Eetha has already made a mark in the record books.
Earlier this week, the film entered both the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.
This feat was achieved when 517 women danced to the Lavani hook steps from the film's first song, Ji Ji Re Ji, for one minute in perfect synchronization.
Career highlight
Everything to know about 'Eetha'
Eetha is a significant addition to Kapoor's filmography as it stars her in the role of legendary Marathi Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.
The film was earlier scheduled to release on August 28 but was postponed to December 4.
It is directed by Laxman Utekar, who previously helmed the blockbuster Chhaava (2025).