Eight year film project tackles child marriage across South Asia

A film project is taking on child marriage in Bangladesh, India, and Nepal, where millions of girls are married off before 18, and more than 70 million more could face the same fate between 2025 and 2030.

Despite the scale of the problem, global funding is just under $1 per at-risk girl each year.

To make a real impact, researchers spent over eight years working with 350 local groups to find a solution that actually works.