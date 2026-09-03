Eight year film project tackles child marriage across South Asia
A film project is taking on child marriage in Bangladesh, India, and Nepal, where millions of girls are married off before 18, and more than 70 million more could face the same fate between 2025 and 2030.
Despite the scale of the problem, global funding is just under $1 per at-risk girl each year.
To make a real impact, researchers spent over eight years working with 350 local groups to find a solution that actually works.
Film intervention shifted attitudes 49.4pp
The team created films paired with educational tools and community events to challenge deep-rooted cultural norms around child marriage.
This approach led to a 49.4% point shift in community attitudes during field tests, a huge deal.
The project hopes to reach 100 million people across South Asia and eventually expand into sub-Saharan Africa, aiming not just to change minds but also help end a practice that costs the world $175 billion every year.