Sai Pallavi-Junaid Khan's 'Ek Din' now streaming on Prime Video
What's the story
The romantic drama Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, is now available on Prime Video. Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film is an official remake of the Thai movie One Day (2016). Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, it was released in cinemas in May.
Film details
What happens in 'Ek Din'?
Ek Din tells the story of Dinesh (Khan), who secretly loves his colleague Meera (Pallavi) but struggles to confess his feelings.
During a work trip to Japan, he makes a wish at a temple to be with Meera for one day, which miraculously comes true.
Despite its intriguing premise, the film underperformed at the box office, reportedly earning only ₹5.5 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹25 crore.
Career highlights
More about the film
Ek Din is Khan's third feature film, following Maharaj (2024) and Loveyapa (2025). The romantic drama also marked Pallavi's Hindi film debut.
The film was written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, with Ram Sampath composing the music and Irshad Kamil penning the lyrics.
The technical team included cinematographer Manoj Lobo, editor Ballu Saluja, and production designer duo Vikram Singh and Parul Rai.
The movie received mixed reviews upon release.