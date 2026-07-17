Sai Pallavi-Junaid Khan's 'Ek Din' now streaming on Prime Video

Ek Din tells the story of Dinesh (Khan), who secretly loves his colleague Meera (Pallavi) but struggles to confess his feelings.

During a work trip to Japan, he makes a wish at a temple to be with Meera for one day, which miraculously comes true.

Despite its intriguing premise, the film underperformed at the box office, reportedly earning only ₹5.5 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹25 crore.