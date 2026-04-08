'Ek Din': 'Konichiwa' song captures Junaid's unrequited love in Japan

Song details

Here's what the MV shows

The song, Konichiwa, features Pallavi and Khan in a picturesque Japanese setting. The music video shows how the lead characters' office announces a five-day Japan trip and how Khan's character is silently pining for Pallavi's who is in love with someone else. The makers took to social media to announce the release of the song, saying, "Konichiwa bolte bolte...trip ban gayi memory! #Konichiwa Out Now! Watch #EkDin only in theaters on 1st May 2026 @saipallavi.senthamarai #JunaidKhan."