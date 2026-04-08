'Ek Din': 'Konichiwa' song captures Junaid's unrequited love in Japan
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ek Din, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, has released its latest song Konichiwa. The track beautifully encapsulates a fun office trip amid the enchanting beauty of Japan. Starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, this romantic drama is directed by Sunil Pandey and will be released on May 1.
Song details
Here's what the MV shows
The song, Konichiwa, features Pallavi and Khan in a picturesque Japanese setting. The music video shows how the lead characters' office announces a five-day Japan trip and how Khan's character is silently pining for Pallavi's who is in love with someone else. The makers took to social media to announce the release of the song, saying, "Konichiwa bolte bolte...trip ban gayi memory! #Konichiwa Out Now! Watch #EkDin only in theaters on 1st May 2026 @saipallavi.senthamarai #JunaidKhan."
Film details
Aamir Khan reunites with Mansoor Khan after long hiatus
Ek Din marks the reunion of actor-producer Aamir Khan with Mansoor Khan after a long hiatus, reviving one of Bollywood's most beloved creative partnerships. The duo has previously given us unforgettable films like Akele Hum Akele Tum, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. Fans are eagerly awaiting their return to the romantic genre with Ek Din.