'Ek Haseen Sazish: Kasak' British era romantic thriller stars Bhat
Entertainment
ShemarooMe's new series Ek Haseen Sazish: Kasak is a six-episode romantic thriller set during the British era.
It follows a powerful man whose secrets catch up with him as India fights for independence, weaving together themes of power, betrayal, and complicated love stories.
The show stars Mudashir Rashid Bhat in a standout role, alongside Krissan Barretto and others.
'Kasak' now streaming on ShemarooMe
If you're into history mixed with suspense and romance, this one's for you.
The series brings out the drama of colonial India through strong performances (especially Bhat's role) and a plot full of twists.
Kasak is now streaming on ShemarooMe if you're looking for something gripping to binge this weekend.