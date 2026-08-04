'Ekaika Raga Kritis of Tyagaraja' finale at Arkay features Sunderrajan

After a year of monthly concerts (June 2025-June 2026), the Ekaika Raga Kritis of Tyagaraja series ended on a high note at Arkay Convention Center.

Since June 2025, the series has spotlighted about 100 unique songs (kritis) by Tyagaraja, all set in single ragas.

For the grand finale, violinist-turned-vocalist Delhi P Sunderrajan took center stage with an expressive vocal performance that really leaned into emotional depth.