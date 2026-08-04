'Ekaika Raga Kritis of Tyagaraja' finale at Arkay features Sunderrajan
After a year of monthly concerts (June 2025-June 2026), the Ekaika Raga Kritis of Tyagaraja series ended on a high note at Arkay Convention Center.
Since June 2025, the series has spotlighted about 100 unique songs (kritis) by Tyagaraja, all set in single ragas.
For the grand finale, violinist-turned-vocalist Delhi P Sunderrajan took center stage with an expressive vocal performance that really leaned into emotional depth.
Sunderrajan mixes popular and rare kritis
Sunderrajan played nine pieces, mixing well-known kritis with some rare finds. He kicked things off with Padavi ni sadbhaktiyu and delivered a heartfelt take on Ennalu urake.
The set also showcased Tyagaraja's storytelling, like in Varadaraja ninnu kori, which paints the Garuda Seva festival scene, and the spiritual favorite Raga sudha rasa.
Wrapping up with Kamalaptakula and Pavamana mangalam, it was a fitting tribute to both Tyagaraja's genius and a year of dedicated music.