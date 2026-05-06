Ektaa Kapoor reveals 'deep-rooted mutual respect' for Priyadarshan

Ektaa R Kapoor has expressed her gratitude to filmmaker Priyadarshan after the success of Bhooth Bangla, a film produced by Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar , has been doing well at the box office and is also a milestone for Kumar as it marks his reunion with the veteran director. In an Instagram post , Kapoor shared several pictures with Priyadarshan and wrote a heartfelt note about their working relationship.

Professional dynamic 'The world expected fireworks when two headstrong people like us...' Kapoor wrote, "I was working with a man who was doing his 100th film." "The world expected fireworks when two headstrong people like us came together, but what they didn't see was the deep-rooted mutual respect that defined our journey." "I don't think I've had more fun working with anyone than @priyadarshan.official."

Initial discussion 'The first thing he asked me was...' Kapoor also remembered a significant early conversation with Priyadarshan. She wrote, "The first thing he asked me was, 'Ektaa, are you making money on this film? I don't work on a film if my producer doesn't make money.'" "The kind of belief system he brings to the table and ensures the producer is secure before he even begins the project is as rare as Priyan sir himself."

Advertisement