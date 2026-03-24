Ektaa Kapoor, Atul Kasbekar, Tanuj Garg making political thriller: Report Entertainment Mar 24, 2026

Ektaa Kapoor, Tanuj Garg, and Atul Kasbekar are reportedly making a political thriller inspired by the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir's Baisaran Valley, where 26 people lost their lives.

The film will explore both the emotional fallout and the bigger political tensions that followed.

A well-known South Indian director is set to lead the project.