Ektaa Kapoor, Atul Kasbekar, Tanuj Garg making political thriller: Report
Entertainment
Ektaa Kapoor, Tanuj Garg, and Atul Kasbekar are reportedly making a political thriller inspired by the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir's Baisaran Valley, where 26 people lost their lives.
The film will explore both the emotional fallout and the bigger political tensions that followed.
A well-known South Indian director is set to lead the project.
The movie will be in line with recent similar films
The Pahalgam attack didn't just shock the country; it also pushed India and Pakistan close to conflict within weeks.
Over 20 people were injured, and some public figures and film personalities spoke out online.
This movie joins a wave of recent films turning real-life national events into stories for today's audiences.