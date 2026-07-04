'Kyunki Saas...': AI-generated Lord Krishna scene sparks backlash
What's the story
Television producer Ektaa Kapoor has come under fire after the latest episode of her popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi featured an AI-generated scene with Lord Krishna. The controversial moment showed the central character Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani, interacting with an animated version of Lord Krishna in a prison setting. Social media users were quick to criticize both the visual effects and the use of artificial intelligence in this mythological sequence.
Backlash
'Someone please cancel Ekta Kapoor's AI subscription'
As clips from the episode circulated online, viewers expressed their displeasure with the quality of the AI-generated visuals. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Someone please cancel Ekta Kapoor's AI subscription b/ c she ain't stopping." Another commented, "That woman needs to be jailed for her crimes to television AND humanity." A third user joked, "Dawg, I thought that Smriti Irani was also AI-generated."
Twitter Post
See the video here
Someone please cancel ekta Kapoor's ai subscription b/c she ain't stopping 😭😭🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/MK2jwKb16E— 𝓼✿ (@ankaheenbatein) July 3, 2026
Criticism
More user reactions, memes
Other users also criticized the dialogue delivery and script. One user quipped, "Why jail and not karagaar? Dialogue bhi AI se likhwa leti." Another wrote, "'Paida jail mein hua tha' god who is writing these dialogues?," while another commented, "The quality of this clip feels like she is not even paying for her AI tool and using it for free." The scene has since gone viral on X with many users sharing memes and funny reactions.
Show's milestone
'Kyunki...' celebrates 26 years of success
The controversy comes on the same day Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi celebrated its 26th anniversary. Kapoor took to social media to express her gratitude toward Irani, the writing team, the show's creators, and the entire Balaji Telefilms team for making the serial a landmark in Indian television. The show has been known for its dramatic plot twists and memorable characters since it first aired in July 2000. The second season premiered in July 2025.