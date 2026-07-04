'Kyunki Saas...': AI-generated Lord Krishna scene sparks backlash

Criticism

More user reactions, memes

Other users also criticized the dialogue delivery and script. One user quipped, "Why jail and not karagaar? Dialogue bhi AI se likhwa leti." Another wrote, "'Paida jail mein hua tha' god who is writing these dialogues?," while another commented, "The quality of this clip feels like she is not even paying for her AI tool and using it for free." The scene has since gone viral on X with many users sharing memes and funny reactions.