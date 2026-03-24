Ektaa Kapoor, Atul Kasbekar join forces for patriotic thriller

While the title and official announcement of the film are yet to be revealed, early reports suggest that it will explore the tragic Pahalgam attack. This incident, which took place on April 22, 2025, saw three heavily armed terrorists kill 26 people at a popular tourist spot in Kashmir's hill station. The attack sent shockwaves across the world and escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

Director's identity

'They are expected to mount a large-scale narrative'

According to the source, "They are expected to mount a large-scale narrative in the same space of hard-hitting, emotionally charged cinema." However, no further details have been revealed about the director or any other aspects of the project. The producers were unavailable for comment at the time of publication. This collaboration marks the first association between Garg-Kasbekar and Kapoor.