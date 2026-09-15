'Elephants in the Fog' makers raise awareness of Nepal floods
What's the story
Nepal's entry for the Oscars, Elephants in the Fog, is currently being screened at the Toronto Film Festival. Director Abinash Bikram Shah is using this global platform to raise awareness about the recent floods that have devastated communities in Nepal, including those connected to his film. Lead actor Puspa Thing Lama and co-producer Prachanda Man Singh Shrestha are both from Nuwakot district, one of the worst-affected areas.
Fundraising initiatives
'There is something difficult about watching a film...'
Shah told Variety, "There is something difficult about watching a film travel internationally while people close to it are dealing with the loss of homes and livelihoods."
The team behind Elephants in the Fog has already organized a fundraising screening in Kathmandu, with proceeds going to the Prime Minister Disaster Relief Fund.
They have also collaborated with Zonta Club and Rotary Clubs to support children affected by the Bhotekoshi flooding.
Difficulties
'We know that a film cannot solve a disaster'
The floods have also affected the local release of Elephants in the Fog.
Shah acknowledged, "We know that a film cannot solve a disaster."
"But cinema can gather people in a room, create attention and sometimes turn that attention into action."
Despite the challenges, the film has entered its second week since opening on September 4 and earned around रु69 lakh (approximately ₹43 lakh) in its first seven days.
Film's focus
More about 'Elephants in the Fog'
At the heart of Elephants in the Fog is Pirati, a matriarch of a Kinnar community in a forested Nepalese village.
She is played by Lama, who has spent decades as an LGBTIQA+ rights advocate.
Shah said, "She is not simply a representative of a 'third gender' community. She is a mother and a leader."
The film has been nominated for Best Film and Best Director at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.