First Nepali 'Elephants in the Fog' lands Un Certain Regard

Standing ovation, Nepal minister promises support

The movie wowed audiences with a seven-minute standing ovation, marking a huge milestone for Nepali cinema.

Nepal's Information Minister called it proof of growing creativity and promised more support for local filmmakers.

Co-produced by teams from Nepal, France, Germany, Brazil, and Norway, co-producer Patrick Subedi said "Over eight minutes of standing ovation. A theater full of applause. A moment full of emotion. Elephants in the Fog: making history for Nepali cinema in the world market at the Cannes Film Festival. ", celebrating this as a historic win for Nepal on the world stage.