First Nepali 'Elephants in the Fog' lands Un Certain Regard
Big moment for Nepal!
Elephants in the Fog, directed by Abinash Bikram Shah, just became the first Nepali movie ever picked for Cannes's Un Certain Regard section, known for spotlighting fresh voices and bold storytelling.
The film was screened at the festival in France, which ran from May 12 to May 23, 2026.
Standing ovation, Nepal minister promises support
The movie wowed audiences with a seven-minute standing ovation, marking a huge milestone for Nepali cinema.
Nepal's Information Minister called it proof of growing creativity and promised more support for local filmmakers.
Co-produced by teams from Nepal, France, Germany, Brazil, and Norway, co-producer Patrick Subedi said "Over eight minutes of standing ovation. A theater full of applause. A moment full of emotion. Elephants in the Fog: making history for Nepali cinema in the world market at the Cannes Film Festival. ", celebrating this as a historic win for Nepal on the world stage.