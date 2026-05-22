Modi holds 4-hour meet with ministers on energy, 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a four-and-a-half-hour meeting with his council of ministers on Thursday evening. The meeting, which was the first in almost a year, focused on energy security and the government's commitment to "Viksit Bharat" (developed India) by 2047. It also reviewed the work of nine key sectors, including the economy, agriculture, and energy, amid challenges posed by the war in West Asia.

Administrative efficiency Reforms and quick delivery in administration stressed During the meeting, PM Modi stressed the need for reforms and quick delivery in administration. He urged ministers to cut red tape and ensure transparency in government functioning. According to Hindustan Times, which cited people aware of the matter, Modi said files should not linger from table to table, and the processes should be simplified. The PM also asked for better dissemination of the government's achievements over the past 12 years and emphasized sharpening feedback mechanisms.

Sectoral review Presentations on 9 key sectors The meeting also saw presentations on nine key sectors such as power, agriculture, labor, and foreign affairs. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a separate presentation on PM Modi's recent five-nation visit. The PM asked ministers to ensure the quick implementation of central schemes lagging in some states and to closely monitor their progress. He reportedly stressed that the government cannot rest on past achievements.

Advertisement