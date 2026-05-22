IPL: Gill, Sudharsan become first pair with this feat 

Gujarat Titans 's openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have created history in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. The duo has become the first-ever pair to score over 600 runs in two consecutive seasons. They achieved this milestone during their match against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Thursday. It was GT's last league game of the season, as they have qualified for the pl

Record-breaking partnership Historic opening partnership for GT Gill and Sudharsan have been instrumental in Gujarat Titans's success this season, providing consistent starts at the top of the order. They both crossed the 600-run mark against CSK, a feat not achieved by any other pair from the same franchise in consecutive seasons. Before them, several teams had two batters scoring over 600 runs in a single season but none had done it with the same pair across multiple seasons.

Personal achievements Gill, Sudharsan join Kohli in elite list Gill and Sudharsan's partnership has also seen them achieve individual milestones. Virat Kohli has crossed the 600-run mark three times in IPL history, but he did it with different batting partners each time. Notably, Gill and Sudharsan had also achieved this feat in IPL 2025. Sudharsan's 759-run season won him the Orange Cap last year. Gill finished with 650 runs.

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Team impact Openers powered GT in the game Gill and Sudharsan's contributions have been key to Gujarat Titans's campaign this season. The duo put on a stellar 125-run opening stand against CSK, leaving the bowlers looking for answers. Gill led the charge with a blistering 64 off just 37 balls while Sudharsan continued his golden run with another fluent half-century, reaching his 50 in just 35 balls. He went on to hit a 53-ball 84. Notably, Gujarat went on to beat CSK by 89 runs after scoring 229/4.

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