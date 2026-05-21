IPL: Sai Sudharsan makes records with match-winning fifty against CSK
What's the story
Gujarat Titans's Sai Sudharsan expressed his delight at scoring five consecutive fifties in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Sudharsam, who hit a 53-ball 84, slammed his 5th successive 50-plus score of the IPL 2026 season. Sudharsan said he is happy to be in the same league as cricketing legends Virender Sehwag, David Warner, and Jos Buttler in terms of attaining this feat. Notably, Gujarat went on to beat CSK by 89 runs after scoring 229/4.
Game strategy
Sudharsan emphasizes on partnership over individual scores
When asked about his approach in tight situations, Sudharsan stressed on the importance of partnerships over individual scores. He shared stands of 125 and 82 with Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler respectively. "No, I think we don't see our score and play accordingly," he said. "I feel we see the partnership... I think that's why we take the right chances and play the game deeper."
Twitter Post
Brilliance!
A streak of sheer brilliance ✨— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2026
Simply unstoppable Sai Sudharsan 🫡
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