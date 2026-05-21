IPL: Sai Sudharsan makes records with match-winning fifty against CSK

Game strategy

Sudharsan emphasizes on partnership over individual scores

When asked about his approach in tight situations, Sudharsan stressed on the importance of partnerships over individual scores. He shared stands of 125 and 82 with Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler respectively. "No, I think we don't see our score and play accordingly," he said. "I feel we see the partnership... I think that's why we take the right chances and play the game deeper."