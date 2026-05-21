Shubman Gill surpasses 6,000 runs and 200 T20 sixes: Stats
What's the story
Indian batter Shubman Gill attained dual milestones in T20 cricket. The Gujarat Titans captain shone with a 64-run knock off 37 balls in Match 66 of IPL 2026 against Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. During the course of his knock, Gill breached the 200 sixes mark and also went past 6,000 runs. He added a 125-run opening stand alongside Sai Sudharsan.
Numbers
A look at his numbers in the 20-over format
Gill hit 7 fours and 3 sixes in his knock of 64. Across 185 T20 innings, Gill has 201 sixes and 6,028 runs aT20 37.67. His tally includes six tons, 38 half-centuries, and a strike rate of 140.84, as per ESPNcricinfo. Apart from 200-plus sixes, Gill has smashed 595 fours. Notably, 26 of his maximums have come for Team India in 36 T20Is.
Information
Gill is one shy of 150 IPL sixes
Gill has raced to 149 sixes in the IPL. He is one shy of 150 sixes. He also has 429 fours to his name. In 131 IPL games, Gill has 4,482 runs at an average of 40.37 (SR: 141.47). He owns 32 fifties (100s: 4).
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Over 600 runs in IPL 2026
Gill went past 600 runs in IPL 2026. From 12 matches, he has amassed 616 runs at 47.38. He registered his 6th fifty of the season. Gill has smashed 57 fours and 30 sixes with his strike rate being 161.67.
Knock
Gill plays a solid knock against CSK
Gujarat scored 62 runs in the powerplay overs (1-6) as Gill led the way with 35 runs off 18 balls. In the 7th over, Gill smashed 2 sixes off spinner Noor Ahmad's bowling. He also completed a 23-ball fifty. Gill and Sudharsan continued to floor the CSK bowlers and scored at a fine rate. In the 13th over, Spencer Johnson ended Gill's stay.
Record
Joint-most century-plus stands in T20s
With their century-plus stand, Gill and Sudharsan did so for the 10th time across 46 T20 innings. As per Cricbuzz, it's the joint-highest. Most century stands Men's T20 cricket (any wicket): 10 - Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan (46 inns) 10 - Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli (63 inns) 10 - Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (75 inns) 10 - AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli (77 inns)
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3rd-fastest to 6,000 runs among Indians
Gill is the 3rd-fastest to 6,000 runs in 20 overs cricket among Indian batters in terms of innings taken. Gill (185 innings) is only behind KL Rahul (166 innings) and Virat Kohli (184 innings).