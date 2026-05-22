'Only certain questions...': NTA denies NEET-UG 2026 paper leak
What's the story
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has denied a full-fledged paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026 exam. The agency told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education that "only certain questions came out," according to India Today. The NTA's statement contradicts Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's admission of a "breach in the chain of command." The controversy over alleged malpractice led to the cancellation of the exam and investigations by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and parliamentary scrutiny.
Policy response
'No paper leak happened'
The NTA canceled the NEET-UG 2026 exam on May 12 under its "zero-tolerance" policy toward irregularities. It argued that even a limited compromise of questions can undermine confidence in the examination process. However, officials maintained "no paper leak happened," even as they acknowledged that instances of malpractice prompted the cancellation on May 12. A re-examination is scheduled for June 21, with existing registrations remaining valid, although fresh admit cards will be issued.
Ongoing probe
CBI probe into alleged malpractice
The re-test is set for June 21, from 2pm to 5:15pm, with authorities implementing additional security measures and monitoring in light of exam security concerns. The CBI's probe into the NEET-UG controversy has resulted in several arrests of alleged intermediaries, teachers, and examination center staff. The government has promised a thorough inquiry into the matter. Pradhan described the leak as an organized network of fraudsters and "education mafia," adding that they took responsibility for improving security measures.