'Only certain questions...': NTA denies NEET-UG 2026 paper leak

The NTA canceled the NEET-UG 2026 exam on May 12 under its "zero-tolerance" policy toward irregularities. It argued that even a limited compromise of questions can undermine confidence in the examination process. However, officials maintained "no paper leak happened," even as they acknowledged that instances of malpractice prompted the cancellation on May 12. A re-examination is scheduled for June 21, with existing registrations remaining valid, although fresh admit cards will be issued.

Ongoing probe

CBI probe into alleged malpractice

The re-test is set for June 21, from 2pm to 5:15pm, with authorities implementing additional security measures and monitoring in light of exam security concerns. The CBI's probe into the NEET-UG controversy has resulted in several arrests of alleged intermediaries, teachers, and examination center staff. The government has promised a thorough inquiry into the matter. Pradhan described the leak as an organized network of fraudsters and "education mafia," adding that they took responsibility for improving security measures.