Trump vows to extract Iran's uranium after Khamenei bans transfer

United States President Donald Trump has vowed to seize and destroy Iran 's stockpile of enriched uranium. This comes even as Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has said that Tehran will not hand over the nuclear material. The US leader also claimed that the US has "total control" of the Strait of Hormuz through its naval blockade.

Negotiation progress US, Iran negotiating long-term peace deal Trump's remarks come as the US and Iran continue to negotiate a long-term peace deal to pause hostilities in the Middle East. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear ambitions remain major sticking points in these talks. Responding to a reporter's question about Khamenei's comments, Trump said, "We will get it. We don't need it, we don't want it."

Directive issued Weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad: Khamenei directive Trump's comments followed a report that Iran's Supreme Leader had instructed that the country's near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad. Israel, the United States, and other Western states have long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons. They point to its move to enrich uranium to 60%, far higher than needed for civilian uses and closer to the 90% needed for a weapon.

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Conflict resolution Trump assured Israel on Iran's enriched uranium being taken out Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will not consider the war over until enriched uranium is removed from Iran, Tehran ends its support for proxy militias, and its ballistic missile capabilities are eliminated. Israeli officials told Reuters that Trump assured Israel Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium would be removed as part of any peace deal.

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Security fears Sending uranium abroad would make Iran vulnerable to attacks Iran's top officials are worried that sending the material abroad would make the country more vulnerable to future attacks by the US and Israel. Khamenei has the final say on important state matters in Iran. A source said, "The Supreme Leader's directive, and the consensus within the establishment, is that the stockpile of enriched uranium should not leave the country."

Ongoing conflict Ceasefire is holding but no major breakthrough in peace efforts A shaky ceasefire is in place in the conflict that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. After these strikes, Iran retaliated against Gulf states hosting US military bases, and fighting broke out between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. There has been no major breakthrough in peace efforts, with a US blockade of Iranian ports and Tehran's grip on the Strait of Hormuz complicating negotiations mediated by Pakistan.