SpaceX delays Starship launch after technical glitch

SpaceX has postponed the launch of its upgraded Starship megarocket due to a technical issue. The company had initially planned to test the third generation of its massive rocket on Thursday, but after multiple countdown stops and starts, it has now pushed the attempt to Friday. The delay was announced by SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot during a live stream of the event.

Issue details Hydraulic pin failed to hold tower arm in place The reason behind the launch delay was a failure of the hydraulic pin that holds the tower arm in place. Elon Musk took to X to share this information. He said if it could be fixed by Friday evening, another attempt would be made at 5:30pm local time (22:30 GMT).

Lunar connection About the upcoming Starship launch The upcoming launch will provide a live-streamed view of SpaceX's efforts to build its massive Starship rocket. It is a critical part of both SpaceX's plans and NASA's mission to return to the Moon. This would be the 12th flight of Starship, but the first in seven months. The latest design is taller than its predecessor, measuring just over 407 feet (124 meters) when fully stacked.

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Mission goals Test mission aims for safe splashdown after flight The primary aim of this mission is to test the redesigns in flight. The "Super Heavy" booster will splash into the water in Gulf of America, while the upper stage will deploy a payload of 20 mock satellites and two "specially modified Starlink satellites" equipped with cameras. These will study the spacecraft's heat shield during its journey through space.

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Mission duration Previous missions ended in catastrophic explosions The test mission is expected to last some 65 minutes after liftoff. The upper stage will travel on a suborbital trajectory before splashing down in the Indian Ocean, if all goes according to plan. However, it must be noted that previous Starship missions have ended in catastrophic explosions, including twice over the Caribbean Sea and once after reaching space.