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Home / News / Entertainment News / Julianne Moore, Elle Fanning to star in biopic 'Moonsong'
Julianne Moore, Elle Fanning to star in biopic 'Moonsong'
'Moonsong' will be directed by Rebecca Miller

Julianne Moore, Elle Fanning to star in biopic 'Moonsong'

By Isha Sharma
Jul 11, 2026
09:50 am
What's the story

Hollywood stars Julianne Moore and Elle Fanning are set to headline a new film titled Moonsong: A Life In Seven Verses. The project, directed by Rebecca Miller, will chronicle the life of acclaimed children's author Margaret Wise Brown. The news was first reported by Deadline.

Film details

The film will be based on Leonard S. Marcus's book

Moonsong is based on Leonard S. Marcus's book Margaret Wise Brown: Awakened by the Moon. The movie will explore the life of Brown, who authored timeless classics like Goodnight Moon and The Runaway Bunny in the 1940s. Known as "the laureate of the nursery," Brown's influence continues to resonate through her bedtime stories and classroom readings worldwide.

Production details

Miller and Martin Scorsese are attached to the project

The project was introduced to Miller and her Round Films partner Damon Cardasis by Amanda Goodwin, Keri Selig, and Sasha Alexander. Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese will serve as the executive producer. The production is slated to begin in spring 2027. Miller and Scorsese's professional relationship began when she directed the five-part documentary Mr. Scorsese, which recently received three Emmy nominations.

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Actor updates

Looking at the actors' upcoming projects

Moore will soon be seen in Jessie Eisenberg's The Debut for A24 and has recently wrapped up Tom Ford's Cry to Heaven. Meanwhile, Fanning is producing and starring in Margo's Got Money Troubles, for which she received an Emmy nomination this week for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She will also be seen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and The Nightingale.

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