Julianne Moore, Elle Fanning to star in biopic 'Moonsong'

Actor updates

Looking at the actors' upcoming projects

Moore will soon be seen in Jessie Eisenberg's The Debut for A24 and has recently wrapped up Tom Ford's Cry to Heaven. Meanwhile, Fanning is producing and starring in Margo's Got Money Troubles, for which she received an Emmy nomination this week for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She will also be seen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and The Nightingale.