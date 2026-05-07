'Elle': What to expect from 'Legally Blonde' prequel
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video has dropped the teaser for Elle, a prequel series to the beloved Hollywood film Legally Blonde. The series will take viewers back to the high school years of iconic character Elle Woods, played by Lexi Minetree. It is set to premiere on July 1 and has already been renewed for a second season.
Plot details
What we know about the plot
The teaser gives a glimpse into Woods's life as she navigates high school, a crucial phase in her journey to law school. The official logline states that the story "follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film."
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
Before law school, there was high school. From the world of Legally Blonde comes Elle, streaming on @PrimeVideo July 1. pic.twitter.com/4FpSSMf9Mu— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 6, 2026
Casting details
Meet the cast of the upcoming series
The series stars Minetree in the titular role, with June Diane Raphael as her mother and Tom Everett Scott as her father. The recurring cast includes Chloe Wepper, Brad Harder, David Burtka, Kayla Maisonet, and Lisa Yamada. Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, and Jessica Belkin are also part of the ensemble.
Behind the scenes
Everything to know about 'Elle'
Elle began filming in April 2025, with Reese Witherspoon announcing the news on Instagram. The show is created by Laura Kittrell, who also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer along with Caroline Dries. Other executive producers include Witherspoon, Marc Platt, Lauren Neustadter, Amanda Brown, and Jason Moore. Moore has also directed the first two episodes of the series.