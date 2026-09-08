Exploring Ellen Burstyn's career as she's honored with Golden Lion

Burstyn, who walked with a walker on stage, was visibly moved by the standing ovation.

"You're overwhelming me, you know! I don't know how to recover from that generous greeting," she said.

She also reflected on her life and career while receiving the award.

"At 93, it means you have a (fair amount) of lifetime to look back on," Burstyn said.

"I thought, maybe it's not just a record of what you've accomplished, but what you've learned."