Exploring Ellen Burstyn's career as she's honored with Golden Lion
What's the story
Hollywood icon Ellen Burstyn, 93, was awarded the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival on Monday. The award was presented during the premiere of Maggie Gyllenhaal's short film Flesh Impact. "You can't imagine how meaningful this is to me," said Burstyn. "It's one thing to win an Oscar, a Tony or an Emmy, all of which I've won," Burstyn said. "But this...it's a lot."
Career reflections
Burstyn's movies and shows
Burstyn, born in 1932, has won an Oscar for Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, a Tony for Same Time, Next Year in 1975, and two Emmys for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Political Animals in 2009 and 2013.
She revealed at the film festival that Bette Davis had once told her: "Let me tell you one thing, honey. At the beginning of your illustrious career, the only thing that's important is your work."
Speech highlights
'At 93, it means you have...'
Burstyn, who walked with a walker on stage, was visibly moved by the standing ovation.
"You're overwhelming me, you know! I don't know how to recover from that generous greeting," she said.
She also reflected on her life and career while receiving the award.
"At 93, it means you have a (fair amount) of lifetime to look back on," Burstyn said.
"I thought, maybe it's not just a record of what you've accomplished, but what you've learned."
Industry insights
On gender parity in Hollywood
Burstyn, who has two films at the Venice Film Festival this year, also spoke about her criteria for choosing roles.
"When I get a script, I sit down and read it...If it makes me laugh and cry, that's terrific," she said.
She also shared her views on gender parity in Hollywood, saying it has changed "enormously" over the decades, but it's still "not quite 50-50."