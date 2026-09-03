Elliot Page hasn't received any acting offers since 'The Odyssey'
What's the story
Elliot Page, the star of Christopher Nolan's blockbuster The Odyssey, has revealed that he hasn't received any acting offers since the film's release. Despite its box office success, grossing over $1.5 billion worldwide, Page told On Film... With Kevin McCarthy that he hasn't been inundated with calls from Hollywood. "No, Kevin, I'm not," he said when asked if he was getting a lot of offers after the movie's success.
Career aspirations
Page's Canadian identity might be a factor, he jokingly speculates
Page further elaborated on his current situation, saying, "Not really. I'd really love to do good work. That's what I'd love to do."
He also hinted at possibly taking a more proactive approach by reaching out to filmmakers himself.
"I was seen in a certain way before and it is different now. I think that's probably for pretty obvious reasons: the Canadian thing."
Page played Sinon, a Greek soldier, in the epic.
Film's success
'The Odyssey' continues to perform well at the box office
Meanwhile, The Odyssey is still going strong at the box office. The film added $14.3 million to its North American earnings over the weekend and another $48.6 million internationally.
Its worldwide total now stands at around $1.552 billion, making it the 14th highest-grossing film of all time (not adjusted for inflation).
It has also surpassed Marvel's The Avengers in terms of lifetime global gross earnings, which were around $1.52 billion.