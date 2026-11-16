Why 'Traitors' star Elnaaz Norouzi won't do another reality show
What's the story
Elnaaz Norouzi, who participated in the first season of Amazon Prime Video's The Traitors India, has ruled out any future involvement in reality TV shows. Speaking to Variety India, she said that her participation in The Traitors was solely driven by its acting opportunities. "I only did The Traitors because it required me to act," she said.
Career preference
'I don't want to do reality shows'
Norouzi made it clear that she has no interest in doing another reality show.
"Never. I only did The Traitors because it required me to act. I only want to act. I don't want to do reality (shows). The Traitors was only for me to act, and that's what I did."
"I acted like a traitor. I wasn't playing myself in it."
Viral video
On a viral video of her moments from 'The Traitors'
Norouzi also expressed her delight at a viral video that compiled some of her best moments from The Traitors.
"That's just fantastic! I love that video. And that's what I wanted to do. I just wanted to act," she said.
Norouzi has acted in projects such as Sacred Games, Tehran and Mastiii 4.
Her latest release is the Hollywood action-drama The Fix, co-starring Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi.
Unfulfilled plans
Norouzi on potentially doing a mafia-style competition series
Norouzi also revealed that she and her The Fix co-star Levi had planned to host a Mafia night in Los Angeles.
"Zac and I were supposed to do a Mafia night in LA," she said, although the plan never materialized.
When asked if she would be interested in participating in a Mafia-style competition series in the US, she reiterated her preference for scripted projects over unscripted formats.