Elvish Yadav reacts to 'Yadav ji...' controversy: 'Make appropriate changes'

YouTuber Elvish Yadav has weighed in on the backlash against the upcoming film, "Yadav Ji Ki Love Story." After protests erupted in parts of Uttar Pradesh over objections to the film's interfaith romance and concerns that it disrespects the Yadav community, Yadav posted on X asking the filmmakers to make changes if anything in the film is hurtful.

Yadav's post "I've just come to know about the ongoing controversy surrounding Yadav Ji ki Love Story," he wrote.

"If there are any scenes or content in the film that hurt the sentiments of the Yadav community, the producers and director should thoughtfully reconsider and make appropriate changes."

He added that he hopes everyone's concerns will be respected.

About the film and cast ensemble The film stars Pragati Tiwari, Vishal Mohan, and Ankit Bhadana. Its teaser led to protests and FIRs across several UP cities for its interfaith storyline that protesters say hurts community sentiments and defames the community.

The movie is set to release on February 27.