'Didn't earn that much': Emilia Clarke talks about 'GoT' salary

Input

Did Clarke get any creative input in the show?

She told the outlet that she didn't have "creative input" in the show's storyline, adding, "nor did I want any." She added that showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss were "fastidious about us saying the lines exactly as they've written them." "I was given the seasons, and I, to the best of my ability, empathized and understood and tracked every choice she made so it felt like mine." "I felt like that was what my job was."