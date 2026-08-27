'Emily in Paris' S06: Cast, plot, premiere date
What's the story
The hit dramedy series Emily in Paris is returning for a sixth season. The announcement came on January 5, 2026, just weeks after the show's fifth season premiered on Netflix. The streaming giant confirmed the renewal with a stylish social media clip featuring star Lily Collins. And now, the makers have dropped the first look and premiere date for S06.
Production details
When will Season 6 arrive on Netflix?
On Thursday, Netflix revealed the premiere date for the sixth season. All episodes will be released on December 24, 2026. And we also got a good look at our favorite characters in the upcoming season.
The series is currently being filmed in France and is expected to be ready for a holiday release.
Variety reported that production began in May 2026, with filming locations including Monaco and Greece.
Final season
Final season of 'Emily in Paris'
Netflix confirmed that the sixth season will be the last for Emily in Paris. The announcement was made in late May 2026, during production.
The streaming platform shared photos on Instagram of Collins and showrunner Darren Star on set in Greece, along with a letter from Star to fans.
He expressed gratitude for their support and said the final season would be an exciting one.
Cast details
Who will return for the 6th season?
Most of the main cast members are expected to return for the sixth season.
Collins will reprise her role as Emily, along with Ashley Park (Mindy), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julian), Bruno Gouery (Luc), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), and Paul Forman (Nicolas).
Minnie Driver is also likely to return as Princess Jane. However, Eugenio Franceschini's future as Marcello remains uncertain.
Plot expectations
Will Emily end up with Gabriel?
The sixth season is expected to focus on love and relationships, especially after the major cliffhanger in Season 5.
In the finale, Emily ended her relationship with Marcello and returned to Agence Grateau alone.
Sylvie immediately informed Gabriel about this development.
The season ended with Gabriel inviting Emily to Greece, which hints at a possible reunion between them.
Love triangle
What about Mindy and Alfie?
Mindy ended the fifth season engaged to Nico, but she still has feelings for Alfie. This love triangle adds more drama to the show.
Star teased that there may be more between Mindy and Alfie despite her engagement. He told Deadline, "Anything's possible; and I definitely feel like the two of them had a lot of chemistry; and it came out of left field for Mindy."
Season expectations
What to expect from final season
Star has also teased what fans can expect from the final season.
In a statement to Tudum, he said, "I wanted the final season to feel like the biggest Emily in Paris experience yet."
"We went to multiple locations this season; and Greece was somewhere we really wanted to showcase in a spectacular way," he said.