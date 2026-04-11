'Emily in Paris's Season 6 films in Greece and Monaco

Season five made waves globally, landing in the top 10 across 91 countries and hitting No. 1 in France.

With new adventures set in Greece and Monaco (and Gabriel inviting Emily at the end of last season), expect some fresh twists ahead.

Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, and Ashley Park are all back, while creator Darren Star says he's excited to keep growing the story.

If you haven't caught up yet, Season five is still streaming on Netflix.