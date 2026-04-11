'Emily in Paris's Season 6 films in Greece and Monaco
Entertainment
Emily in Paris is switching things up: Season six will take Emily to Greece and Monaco, with filming starting May 2026.
This comes right after the show's fifth season pulled in a massive 26.8 million views just 11 days after its December release.
'Emily in Paris' cast returns
Season five made waves globally, landing in the top 10 across 91 countries and hitting No. 1 in France.
With new adventures set in Greece and Monaco (and Gabriel inviting Emily at the end of last season), expect some fresh twists ahead.
Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, and Ashley Park are all back, while creator Darren Star says he's excited to keep growing the story.
If you haven't caught up yet, Season five is still streaming on Netflix.