Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott tased after allegedly biting cop

When police attempted to handcuff Scott, she allegedly resisted and bit an officer's forearm.

She reportedly yelled at them to "get the f--k" out of her house.

After being tased, she kicked a cop in the shin, leading to her arrest for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

The incident was triggered by a relative who called 911 after finding Scott bleeding from a wrist cut at her home in Chesterfield Township, Michigan.