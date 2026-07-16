Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott tased after allegedly biting cop
What's the story
Kim Scott, the ex-wife of rapper Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers), was reportedly tased and arrested by police last weekend following a suicide attempt at her Michigan home. The 51-year-old was described as "irate and combative," only wearing a bra and underwear when officers arrived, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. This incident marks another chapter in Scott's troubled history with mental health and legal issues.
Incident details
Relative called the police
When police attempted to handcuff Scott, she allegedly resisted and bit an officer's forearm.
She reportedly yelled at them to "get the f--k" out of her house.
After being tased, she kicked a cop in the shin, leading to her arrest for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.
The incident was triggered by a relative who called 911 after finding Scott bleeding from a wrist cut at her home in Chesterfield Township, Michigan.
Ongoing struggles
A history of mental health struggles
Scott has a history of suicide attempts, including a single-vehicle accident in October 2015 that she later confessed was an intentional attempt to take her own life.
In July 2021, she was hospitalized after police received a call about a suicidal person at her home. She was allegedly so combative that officers had to restrain her.
Recently, in May, she was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) just days after appearing in court on similar charges.
Personal life
Brief history of Scott and Eminem's relationship
Scott, formerly known as Kim Mathers, has had a tumultuous relationship with Eminem. They first got married in June 1999 but divorced in 2001.
The couple reconciled and remarried in January 2006 but divorced again three months later.
They share three children: Hailie Jade Mathers, Alaina Marie Scott, and Stevie Laine Mathers.
She also has a son named Parker from an unknown father after her divorce from the Grammy winner.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be reached at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).