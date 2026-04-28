Emma Stone, Chris Pine to lead Universal's new rom-com

Hollywood heavyweights Emma Stone and Chris Pine have signed on to star in an upcoming romantic comedy. Titled The Catch, it is supposed to be a two-hander rom-com (two-hander films are where both leads get equal attention). Universal Pictures has scheduled the film for a May 21, 2027, release, reported Deadline. Dave McCary will direct the movie.

Film insights What we know about the movie While the plot of The Catch remains under wraps, one can expect magic just because of the casting. The script was initially written by Patrick Kang and Michael Levin, with the latest draft being penned by Jen Statsky and Travis Helwig. Stone had several projects in consideration for the fall, but eventually chose to focus on The Catch after the recent draft came in.

Team details Here's the production team of 'The Catch' The Catch will be produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Levine through their production company 21 Laps. Michael H Weber will also serve as a producer. Stone, McCary, and Ali Herting are producing via Fruit Tree. Universal Pictures signed a first-look deal with Fruit Tree after acquiring the film in 2024. Robin Fisichella is on board as an executive producer.

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