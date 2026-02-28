'Bugonia' out on OTT: Where to watch Emma Stone's black-comedy
What's the story
The critically acclaimed black comedy thriller Bugonia, starring Hollywood actor Emma Stone, is now streaming on JioHotstar. The film was nominated for the BAFTA 2026 and is also in contention for the upcoming Academy Awards. It is available in English and Hindi and has a runtime of nearly two hours.
Film adaptation
Plot of 'Bugonia'
Bugonia is the English remake of the 2003 South Korean film Save The Green Planet! by Jang Joon-hwan. In the original movie, Shin Ha-kyun and Baek Yoon-sik played lead roles. In Bugonia, Stone plays Michelle Fuller, a CEO of a pharmaceutical company who is suspected of being an alien. Jesse Plemons co-stars as Teddy Gatz, who kidnaps her seeking revenge for his mother's poisoning.
Director's chair
Awards and recognitions
Although Joon-hwan was initially set to direct Bugonia, he had to step down due to health reasons. Yorgos Lanthimos eventually took over the directorial duties. The film has received positive reviews and is nominated for four awards at the 98th Academy Awards. It also stars Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone.