Watch it on JioHotstar

'Bugonia' out on OTT: Where to watch Emma Stone's black-comedy

By Isha Sharma 03:44 pm Feb 28, 202603:44 pm

What's the story

The critically acclaimed black comedy thriller Bugonia, starring Hollywood actor Emma Stone, is now streaming on JioHotstar. The film was nominated for the BAFTA 2026 and is also in contention for the upcoming Academy Awards. It is available in English and Hindi and has a runtime of nearly two hours.