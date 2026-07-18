Emmys to remove five categories from NBC telecast
What's the story
The Television Academy has announced a significant change for the upcoming Emmy Awards. In an effort to revamp the ceremony, it will move five categories out of the NBC telecast on September 14. The decision has been met with criticism from industry guilds such as DGA, SAG-AFTRA, and WGA. These guilds released a joint statement expressing their disappointment over this decision.
Guilds' statement
'An awards show dedicated to recognizing excellence...'
The joint statement from the DGA, SAG-AFTRA, and WGA read, "The Emmys exist to celebrate the best of television and the artists who are central to bringing these stories to life."
"The decision to eliminate these categories from the prime-time broadcast devalues the contributions of the talented people the Academy is meant to honor."
"An awards show dedicated to recognizing excellence should not reduce recognition for the artists whose work gives it meaning."
Categories moved
These 5 categories will be moved off the NBC telecast
The five categories that will be moved off the NBC telecast are Writing for a Variety Series, Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie, Directing for a Limited Series/Anthology or Movie, and Writing for a Limited Series/Anthology or Movie.
By reducing the number of awards presented during primetime from 26 to 19, the Academy aims to revitalize the ceremony, which has been criticized for not having enough time for entertainment due to the number of awards.
Telecast enhancement
The Academy aims to create more room for entertainment
Cris Abrego, the TV Academy chair, told Variety that the decision to move some awards was intended to create more room for musical performances, between-the-show bits, and unexpected acceptance speeches.
He said, "This is not new, but the Academy's always been committed to delivering an Emmy telecast that celebrates television and also creating the best possible viewing experience."
Categories
Everything to know about the upcoming Emmys
The first two days of the Emmy Awards will be held on September 5 and September 6.
The categories for these days include Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program, Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming, Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Commercial, and more.
Meanwhile, the main telecast will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay from Los Angeles's Peacock Theater on September 14 at 8:00pm ET (September 15 at 5:30am IST).