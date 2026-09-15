Emmys 2026: Law Roach reveals he 'lied' about Zendaya-Holland's wedding
What's the story
Celebrity stylist Law Roach dropped a bombshell at the 2026 Emmy Awards. He claimed that actors Zendaya and Tom Holland are yet to have an "official" wedding ceremony, despite rumors of their secret marriage. This contradicts Holland's earlier comments where he referred to Zendaya as his wife and suggested they had already tied the knot.
Wedding details
'They actually haven't had an official ceremony yet'
During the 2026 Emmy Awards, Roach was asked about his earlier statement on the CNN & Variety Red Carpet Live: TV's Biggest Night pre-show, in which he had claimed that Zendaya and Holland were already married.
He responded, "Well, I actually lied; she wasn't married. They actually haven't had an official ceremony yet. It's gonna happen after the Dune press tour."
When pressed further, he reiterated that the wedding hasn't happened yet and admitted he "could" be lying again.
Wedding speculation
Holland previously appeared to confirm marriage to Zendaya
Holland had previously appeared to confirm his marriage to Zendaya in a June interview with Esquire.
He responded, "No, because they were all there," when asked if he had to send similar messages to other family members regarding the wedding.
Recently, a source told PEOPLE that the actors hosted a private wedding reception with family and friends in Surrey, UK on August 4.
Fake AI images
Roach dismissed AI-generated images of couple's alleged wedding
Roach also dismissed AI-generated images that claimed to show the couple's wedding. He said, "The AI images were totally fake, for sure."
When asked if he would style Zendaya for the wedding (if it hasn't happened yet), he responded, "Of course."
This isn't the first time Roach has misled speculation about the couple; he previously told Complex that they "had a private wedding and got away with it."
Career highlights
Meanwhile, on the work front for Zendaya
Both Zendaya and Holland starred in two major films this year, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which were released in July.
Zendaya's next film, Dune: Part Three, will hit theaters on December 18.
She was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at this year's Emmys for her role in Euphoria Season 3.