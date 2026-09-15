Emmys 2026: Law Roach reveals he 'lied' about Zendaya-Holland's wedding

During the 2026 Emmy Awards, Roach was asked about his earlier statement on the CNN & Variety Red Carpet Live: TV's Biggest Night pre-show, in which he had claimed that Zendaya and Holland were already married.

He responded, "Well, I actually lied; she wasn't married. They actually haven't had an official ceremony yet. It's gonna happen after the Dune press tour."

When pressed further, he reiterated that the wedding hasn't happened yet and admitted he "could" be lying again.