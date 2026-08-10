Lucky Ali is prepared for death: 'Jaha bhi marr jau...'
What's the story
Renowned singer Lucky Ali recently left his audience emotional during a live concert by speaking candidly about death. The 67-year-old, who has remained closely connected with fans through his independent music, revealed that he travels with his burial cloth, Ihram. This revelation came as he responded to the love and support from his fans at the concert. Now the video clip, shared from his official social media handle, is going viral.
Heartfelt words
'One day we all have to go'
While interacting with the audience, Ali spoke about how everyone eventually has to leave this world. He said he was not trying to prepare his fans for his death but had personally made peace with it.
"I know, I love you all too. One day we all have to go. I am not preparing you for it, but I am prepared, actually."
Personal detail
His words left audiences visibly emotional
Ali further revealed that he travels with his Ihram or his burial cloth.
"Whenever I travel, I travel with my Ihram, which is my burial cloth. Jaha bhi marr jau, wahi gaad do mujhe (wherever I die, just bury me there)."
His emotional words and performance left many in the audience visibly moved.
Fan reactions
Fans' reaction to Ali's post
After Ali posted a video from the concert on Instagram, fans flooded the comments section with messages of love and concern.
One fan wrote, "I refuse to accept this reality. It's still late '90s & I'm watching your song on DD & you are young forever."
Another commented on his decision to carry his Ihram while traveling, saying it showed faith in his heart.
"Lucky..plz don't say such lines ..it pains," commented another fan.
Career transition
Ali on why he distanced himself from Bollywood
Ali, who gained fame in the 1990s, had distanced himself from Bollywood in 2015.
Speaking to Navbharat Times last year, he recalled his transition from acting and playback singing to creating music on his own terms.
"There was a time I acted in films and sang songs, but eventually I didn't know what more to do."
"In 2015, I distanced myself from the industry. People had misbehaved with me, but it wasn't toxicity that drove me away-it was the monotony."
Personal insights
A look at his personal life
Ali has been married three times. His first marriage was to Meaghan Jane McCleary, with whom he has two children.
He later married Inaya, a Persian woman, and they have two children together.
In 2010, Ali married British model and beauty queen Kate Elizabeth Hallam. The couple have a son and divorced in 2017.
"None of my marriages worked, but all my relationships are still alive," Ali had once said.