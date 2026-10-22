Why Mahhi Vij refused to take alimony from Jay Bhanushali
What's the story
In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, actor Mahhi Vij broke down while discussing her life as a single mother. The emotional moment came after an argument with co-contestant Arishfa Khan. During her conversation with fellow contestants Aasif Khan and Yung DSA, she spoke about raising her daughter Tara alone. She also talked about not taking alimony from her ex-husband, actor Jay Bhanushali.
Emotional outpour
'My life revolves around my child'
Vij said, "I am a single mother. I know how my day goes."
"Jay pushes me to go out and live my life. He says, 'You go out, you don't go anywhere. You sit at home for Tara.' My life revolves around my child."
"I did not take a single alimony. I do everything on my own so that my child's life is secure."
Alimony refusal
I was offered alimony, but I turned it down: Vij
The actor also revealed that she was offered alimony during her divorce proceedings but turned it down.
"I didn't take it. I have seen Jay has earned it," she said, adding that her decision wasn't due to any lack of support from Bhanushali but because she respected his hard work.
"Not that he has asked me not to take anything. I know his entire locker is open for me."
Respect for Bhanushali's work
Emotional breakdown came after clash with Khan
Vij further stressed her respect for Bhanushali's work, saying, "He has worked hard. He has been standing on sets, working for 16 hours. It's his hard-earned money."
Her emotional breakdown came after a clash with Khan over their respective views on Qazi Touqeer.
Khan was upset with Vij for allegedly making comments about her upbringing during their argument.
Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.