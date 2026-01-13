'Taskaree': Why Emraan Hashmi is excited about his new series

Emraan Hashmi , preparing for his streaming series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web , shared what drew him to the project. In a recent interview with IANS, Hashmi said that he was intrigued by the unique concept of the series, which offers a glimpse into the world of customs and smuggling.

Actor's perspective Hashmi's excitement over unexplored territory in 'Taskaree' Hashmi, who plays a customs officer in the series, said that this world is new not just for him but for all actors. He said, "No actor in our country has had a show, any film, that has creatively explored this area of smuggling and air travel." "So, when your palette is new, that's a huge bonus. Because you take the audience into a new world, a new experience."

Series details 'Taskaree' explores international smuggling world Set against the backdrop of Mumbai International Airport, Taskaree delves into the intricate workings of the international smuggling world. The series features a specialized customs task force led by Hashmi's character Arjun Meena and other officers Mitali Kamath (Amruta Khanvilkar), Ravinder Gujjar (Nandish Singh Sandhu), and Prakash Kumar (Anurag Sinha). These officers rely on their instincts as much as their intelligence to catch smugglers.