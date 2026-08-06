'Awarapan 2' gets UA 16+ rating, CBFC orders 9 changes
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted a UA 16+ certificate to Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Awarapan 2. However, the examining committee has directed the makers to implement nine modifications before its theatrical release. These changes include reducing violence, muting expletives, and adding disclaimers about drug use, child trafficking, and anti-smoking messages. The film will hit theaters on August 14.
Changes made
CBFC's recommendations for 'Awarapan 2'
The CBFC has ordered the inclusion of disclaimers about drug use and child trafficking in Awarapan 2.
The board also instructed the makers to display the film's title in Hindi, add anti-drug messages at various points, and include a static anti-smoking warning.
Additionally, several scenes featuring graphic violence have been shortened or edited. The end credits were also revised to align with the film's background music.
Film specifications
Final runtime stands at 140 minutes and 20 seconds
The censor certificate, dated August 5, states that Awarapan 2 has been approved for viewers aged 16 and above with parental guidance.
The film's final approved runtime stands at 140 minutes and 20 seconds after the CBFC directed four minutes of deletions and 20 seconds of replacements.
It will be released in Hindi with English subtitles, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.
Box office showdown
'Awarapan 2' to clash with 'Batwara 1947'
Interestingly, Awarapan 2 is the only Hindi film this month to escape an A certificate. It will clash at the box office with Batwara 1947, which has been given an Adult-only rating.
Two more big releases are on the horizon, Toxic on August 26 and Mirzapur: The Movie on September 4, both of which are also expected to be certified A.
Film information
Everything to know about upcoming film
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 features Hashmi alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The sequel retains the emotional essence of the 2007 cult film while adding a darker revenge-driven storyline.
Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, it also marks the reunion of composer Mithoon and lyricist Sayeed Quadri, who have recreated popular songs Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta from the original film.