'Awarapan 2' is on fire; nears ₹75cr worldwide
What's the story
Emraan Hashmi's latest film, Awarapan 2, has taken a flying start at the box office. The romantic-action drama raked in an impressive ₹33.75 crore on Saturday (Day 2), taking its total India net collection to ₹55.75 crore within just two days of its release, reported Sacnilk. The worldwide gross collection has reached ₹72.9 crore. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.
Box office competition
'Awarapan 2' faces competition from 'Batwara...' and 'Brand New Day'
Despite facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 and the Hollywood blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Awarapan 2 has managed to hold its ground.
While Deol's patriotic drama was released on Friday, directly clashing with Awarapan 2, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still ruling the screens despite being released on July 30.
Career milestone
Hashmi's biggest opener: Career milestone for actor
The success of Awarapan 2 has also given Hashmi a major career milestone.
It has become his biggest opening-day grosser with ₹21.5 crore on Friday (India net), surpassing his previous best with Baadshaho, which earned ₹12.6 crore net on its first day.
Meanwhile, Raaz 3 had collected around ₹10.35 crore on Day 1 in 2012.
Awarapan (2007) reportedly earned around ₹79 lakh on its opening day and approximately ₹2.88 crore during its first weekend, putting the sequel miles ahead.
Sequel speculation
Speculation about 'Awarapan 3'
The success of Awarapan 2 has sparked speculation about a possible third installment in the franchise.
During a recent visit to a Mumbai theater, Hashmi interacted with audiences and hinted at the possibility of Awarapan 3.
He expressed hope that audiences would enjoy the entire film and suggested that the third installment could arrive "soon."
However, no official announcement has been made yet.