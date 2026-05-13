Emraan Hashmi's 'Gunmaaster G9' eyeing Dussehra release

Producer Deepak Mukut has announced that his upcoming film Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi , Genelia Deshmukh , and Aparshakti Khurana , is eyeing a Dussehra release. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he revealed that they are considering a release on October 16. "There's no other release scheduled for the next three weeks, which would give us an advantage," he said.

Release strategy Mukut says, 'Our target audience is the youth' Mukut added, "We are also looking at bringing our film to cinemas on October 9." He said, "Drishyam 2 will release on October 2, but that's okay. Mine is an action masala film, while Drishyam is in a different zone." "Our target audience is the youth and those who loved the OG Emraan avatar of the mid-2000s. The youngsters who loved Emraan then are now in their 40s or 50s."

Past experience 'If I had more shows, my film...' Mukut is being extra careful with the release date of Gunmaaster G9, following a disappointing experience with his last film The Bhootnii. It clashed with Raid 2, which was distributed by PVR Inox and got priority over his film. "But people did come wherever it got shows and did a business of around ₹10 crore," he said. "If I had more shows, my film would have done better. Utna loss nahin hota jitna mujhe hua hai abhi."

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