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Home / News / Entertainment News / Emraan Hashmi's 'Gunmaaster G9' trailer to be launched in Pune
Emraan Hashmi's 'Gunmaaster G9' trailer to be launched in Pune
Trailer drops tomorrow

Emraan Hashmi's 'Gunmaaster G9' trailer to be launched in Pune

By Shreya Mukherjee
Nov 10, 2026
02:50 pm
What's the story

The much-anticipated trailer of Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Gunmaaster G9 will be launched in a unique way. The makers have decided to host the event at a multiplex in Pune on Wednesday, reported Bollywood Hungama. This unconventional decision comes as the film is set to hit theaters on November 27 and has already created buzz with its songs.

Location choice

Here's why the trailer will be launched in Pune

A trade source told the portal, "The trailer launch of films usually happens in Mumbai. But the team of Gunmaaster G9 decided to adopt an out-of-the-box approach."

"Pune has a huge fan base for Emraan Hashmi and is one of the top-performing centers of the country. Hence, it made sense for the makers and the cast to travel to Pune to launch the trailer of their film."

Event specifics

Venue of the event

The trailer launch event of Gunmaaster G9 will take place at City Pride in Pune's Kothrud area.

The source added, "The whole team will be present at the launch and hence, it'll be one of the most memorable events of the year."

Apart from Hashmi, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. It has been directed by Aditya Datt with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

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Certification

Trailer cleared by CBFC

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed the trailer of Gunmaaster G9 with an "A" certificate on November 5.

The trailer has a runtime of two minutes and 40 seconds.

The source added, "The teaser and the songs have given a hint about the world of the film and its characters. The trailer will now give a clear understanding of the film's plot and, of course, will be full of mass-appealing moments."

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