Emraan Hashmi's 'Gunmaaster G9' trailer to be launched in Pune
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer of Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Gunmaaster G9 will be launched in a unique way. The makers have decided to host the event at a multiplex in Pune on Wednesday, reported Bollywood Hungama. This unconventional decision comes as the film is set to hit theaters on November 27 and has already created buzz with its songs.
Location choice
Here's why the trailer will be launched in Pune
A trade source told the portal, "The trailer launch of films usually happens in Mumbai. But the team of Gunmaaster G9 decided to adopt an out-of-the-box approach."
"Pune has a huge fan base for Emraan Hashmi and is one of the top-performing centers of the country. Hence, it made sense for the makers and the cast to travel to Pune to launch the trailer of their film."
Event specifics
Venue of the event
The trailer launch event of Gunmaaster G9 will take place at City Pride in Pune's Kothrud area.
The source added, "The whole team will be present at the launch and hence, it'll be one of the most memorable events of the year."
Apart from Hashmi, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. It has been directed by Aditya Datt with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya.
Certification
Trailer cleared by CBFC
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed the trailer of Gunmaaster G9 with an "A" certificate on November 5.
The trailer has a runtime of two minutes and 40 seconds.
The source added, "The teaser and the songs have given a hint about the world of the film and its characters. The trailer will now give a clear understanding of the film's plot and, of course, will be full of mass-appealing moments."