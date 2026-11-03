Emraan Hashmi's 'Rooh' gets Tips Films on board as producers
What's the story
Emraan Hashmi's upcoming musical horror film Rooh has Tips Films on board as co-producer, and Tips Music is handling its soundtrack. Kumar Taurani is joining the project, which is to release in 2027 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, reported Variety. The film is helmed by Mayank Sharma from a screenplay he co-wrote with Vishal Kapoor. It is produced under the banner of Vicked Films, with Taurani, Girissh Kumar, Vikram Khakhar, and Sunny Khanna as producers and Vikas Sahni as co-producer.
Reunion
'Over the years we have had many memorable successes'
Hashmi has previously led Hindi-language horror films such as Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3: The Third Dimension, and Ek Thi Daayan.
Meanwhile, the collaboration also marks a reunion between Hashmi and Taurani, who first worked together on Footpath, Hashmi's debut film.
Taurani said in a statement, "Over the years we have had many memorable successes across several films, and with Rooh we are excited to recreate that magic once again."
Actor's perspective
'We want music that captures the soul of the film'
Hashmi also shared his excitement about the project, emphasizing the importance of music in his films.
He said, "Music has always been an integral part of how audiences connect with my films."
"With Rooh, we want music that captures the soul of the film, which is deeply romantic, haunting, and rooted by emotion."
Production insights
Producers of 'Rooh' on collaboration with Tips Films
Calling Rooh a special project for Vicked Films Productions, Khakhar said bringing Tips Films and Tips Music on board was a significant step.
"We are collectively excited to bring an immersive and memorable horror experience to audiences in theaters in 2027," he said.
Khanna also welcomed the collaboration, highlighting Taurani and Kumar's expertise in both movie and music for a project where the soundtrack plays an important role.