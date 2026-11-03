Emraan Hashmi's 'Rooh' gets Tips Films on board as producers

Hashmi has previously led Hindi-language horror films such as Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3: The Third Dimension, and Ek Thi Daayan.

Meanwhile, the collaboration also marks a reunion between Hashmi and Taurani, who first worked together on Footpath, Hashmi's debut film.

Taurani said in a statement, "Over the years we have had many memorable successes across several films, and with Rooh we are excited to recreate that magic once again."